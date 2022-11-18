Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) Given a GBX 6,750 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 6,750 ($79.32) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RB. UBS Group set a GBX 7,800 ($91.66) price objective on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 5,620 ($66.04) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 8,500 ($99.88) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a GBX 8,200 ($96.36) target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,800 ($79.91) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,782 ($67.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,020 ($94.24). The company has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a PE ratio of 40.79.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.