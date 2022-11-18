ReddCoin (RDD) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7,430.56

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. One ReddCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. ReddCoin has a market cap of $10.19 million and $7,430.56 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReddCoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00000510 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00035703 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.27 or 0.00377391 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00025010 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005902 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001118 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00003222 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00018172 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ReddCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReddCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.