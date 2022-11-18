Redrow (LON:RDW) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

Citigroup reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Citigroup currently has a GBX 477 ($5.61) price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 499 ($5.86) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Redrow to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Redrow to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 1,000 ($11.75) to GBX 510 ($5.99) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 626.83 ($7.37).

Redrow Price Performance

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 441.80 ($5.19) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 434.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 493.02. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 367.40 ($4.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 717.80 ($8.43). The stock has a market cap of £1.49 billion and a PE ratio of 724.26.

Redrow Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a GBX 22 ($0.26) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 4.62%. This is a positive change from Redrow’s previous dividend of $10.00. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.72%.

In related news, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.89), for a total value of £30,561 ($35,911.87). In other Redrow news, insider Andrew Nicholas Hewson purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 423 ($4.97) per share, for a total transaction of £48,645 ($57,162.16). Also, insider Barbara Richmond sold 6,100 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 501 ($5.89), for a total value of £30,561 ($35,911.87).

Redrow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also

