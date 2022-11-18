REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Cowen

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $7.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on REE. BTIG Research downgraded shares of REE Automotive from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on REE Automotive from $10.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ REE traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.60. The company had a trading volume of 339 shares, compared to its average volume of 798,607. REE Automotive has a one year low of $0.47 and a one year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $194.43 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.15.

REE Automotive ( NASDAQ:REE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts expect that REE Automotive will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of REE Automotive by 43,068.4% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,671,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,675,000 after acquiring an additional 26,609,381 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in REE Automotive by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,487,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503,255 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after buying an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of REE Automotive by 664.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,893,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after buying an additional 3,383,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of REE Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $1,020,000. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REE Automotive Ltd. operates in the e-mobility business. The company develops REEcorner technology, which integrates vehicle drive components, including steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into the arch of the wheel. The company also develops REEboard, a flat and modular EV chassis.

