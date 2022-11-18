Regulus Resources (CVE:REG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.65

Regulus Resources Inc. (CVE:REG – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.65 and last traded at C$0.69, with a volume of 122543 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.67.

Regulus Resources Stock Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$70.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.85.

Insider Activity at Regulus Resources

In other Regulus Resources news, Director John Ernest Black purchased 50,000 shares of Regulus Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,411,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,558,289.75. Insiders purchased 91,000 shares of company stock worth $66,565 in the last 90 days.

Regulus Resources Company Profile

Regulus Resources Inc operates as a mineral exploration company. Its flagship project is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project comprises 20 mineral concessions that cover an area of 438 hectares located in the Yanacocha-Hualgayoc mining district in the Department of Cajamarca, Northern Peru. Regulus Resources Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

