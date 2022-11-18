Reliance Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RLLWF) Shares Up 0.2%

Reliance Worldwide Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:RLLWF – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. 6,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 564% from the average session volume of 994 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Reliance Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Get Reliance Worldwide alerts:

Reliance Worldwide Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average is $2.69.

About Reliance Worldwide

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of water flow, control, and monitoring products and solutions for plumbing and heating industries. It offers push-to-connect plumbing fittings for the installation and repair of water reticulation systems; crimp fittings, expansion fittings, and accessories; coiled and straight length tubing; polybutylene pipe for domestic water and central heating systems; LLDPE tubing for fluid control applications; and rigid nylon and aluminum piping for air and pneumatic systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.