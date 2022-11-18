Renasant Co. (RNST) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 on January 1st

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.22 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th.

Renasant has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years. Renasant has a dividend payout ratio of 25.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Renasant to earn $3.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.7%.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $40.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Renasant has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $41.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNST. State Street Corp lifted its position in Renasant by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,908,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,294,000 after acquiring an additional 282,738 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2,244.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 292,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,425,000 after buying an additional 279,957 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renasant in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,916,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,153,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,838,000 after buying an additional 149,653 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Renasant by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,225,000 after buying an additional 86,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNST shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Renasant from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James raised Renasant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Renasant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Renasant from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

