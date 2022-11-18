Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $27.65

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €27.65 ($28.51) and traded as high as €33.53 ($34.57). Renault shares last traded at €33.27 ($34.30), with a volume of 1,493,642 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RNO shares. Berenberg Bank set a €36.00 ($37.11) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.02) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($56.70) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €28.00 ($28.87) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

