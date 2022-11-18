Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Rent the Runway (NASDAQ:RENT – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $2.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RENT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Rent the Runway from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Rent the Runway from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rent the Runway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.95.

NASDAQ RENT opened at $1.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.59. Rent the Runway has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $18.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.00, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.17 million and a P/E ratio of -0.17.

Rent the Runway ( NASDAQ:RENT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.12. Rent the Runway had a negative net margin of 76.30% and a negative return on equity of 293.74%. The company had revenue of $76.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.46 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rent the Runway will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Research Inc. increased its stake in Rent the Runway by 217.7% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 86,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 59,045 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of Rent the Runway in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 21.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 955,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 170,197 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 31.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 98,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rent the Runway by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 529,281 shares during the period. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rent the Runway, Inc rents designer wear for women through its stores and online retail. The company offers ready-to-wear, workwear, denim, casual, maternity, outerwear, blouses, knitwear, loungewear, jewelry, handbags, activewear, ski wear, home goods, evening wear, and kids wear, as well as accessories.

