Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for The Sage Group (SGPYY)

11/17/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 685 ($8.05) to GBX 725 ($8.52).

11/17/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 649 ($7.63) to GBX 683 ($8.03).

11/16/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 780 ($9.17) to GBX 950 ($11.16).

11/2/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 662 ($7.78) to GBX 649 ($7.63).

10/21/2022 – The Sage Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 700 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.05).

The Sage Group Stock Down 1.9 %

SGPYY opened at $37.76 on Friday. The Sage Group plc has a 52 week low of $28.42 and a 52 week high of $47.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.10.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

