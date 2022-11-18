Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Bath & Body Works (BBWI)

Bath & Body Works (NYSE: BBWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/18/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $55.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $50.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/17/2022 – Bath & Body Works had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $48.00 to $50.00.

Bath & Body Works Price Performance

BBWI stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. 9,063,945 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.75 and a 52-week high of $78.56.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.48% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.83%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBWI. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at about $265,201,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 7,923.4% during the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 6,760,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,152,000 after buying an additional 6,676,247 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth approximately $94,163,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 114.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,778,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,705,000 after buying an additional 2,012,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter valued at $36,823,000. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Further Reading

