Research Analysts Set Expectations for Advance Auto Parts, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now expects that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.47. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $13.00 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AAP. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $216.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.07.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $148.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.27. Advance Auto Parts has a twelve month low of $147.48 and a twelve month high of $244.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.41 and a 200-day moving average of $182.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Advance Auto Parts

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the first quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

