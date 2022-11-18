Research Analysts Set Expectations for Bank of America Co.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Bank of America’s current full-year earnings is $3.19 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BAC. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.
Bank of America Stock Performance
Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of America
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.
Bank of America Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.
About Bank of America
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
