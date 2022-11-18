Research Analysts Set Expectations for CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.

CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.

CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $149.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. CyberArk Software has a 12 month low of $100.35 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after buying an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

(Get Rating)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.

Read More

