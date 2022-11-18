Research Analysts Set Expectations for CyberArk Software Ltd.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of CyberArk Software in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.85) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.87). KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $189.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for CyberArk Software’s current full-year earnings is ($3.46) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CyberArk Software’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.82) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.33) EPS.
CYBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.43.
CyberArk Software Stock Down 2.1 %
Institutional Trading of CyberArk Software
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,197,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,579,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.3% in the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after buying an additional 36,667 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after buying an additional 61,334 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.0% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 902,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,344,000 after buying an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc raised its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.9% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,023,000 after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.
About CyberArk Software
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
