Resolute Mining (LON:RSG) Trading Down 0.5%

Resolute Mining Limited (LON:RSG – Get Rating) shares were down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.76 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 11.03 ($0.13). Approximately 18,618 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 77,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.08 ($0.13).

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Resolute Mining from GBX 49 ($0.58) to GBX 37 ($0.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

The company has a market capitalization of £121.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

