Reviewing PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC) & Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY)

PropTech Investment Co. II (NASDAQ:PTIC – Get Rating) and Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for PropTech Investment Co. II and Mitsubishi Estate, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PropTech Investment Co. II 0 0 1 0 3.00 Mitsubishi Estate 1 0 2 0 2.33

PropTech Investment Co. II presently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Given PropTech Investment Co. II’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PropTech Investment Co. II is more favorable than Mitsubishi Estate.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PropTech Investment Co. II N/A -6.98% -0.74% Mitsubishi Estate 12.99% 7.57% 2.57%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.9% of PropTech Investment Co. II shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PropTech Investment Co. II and Mitsubishi Estate’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PropTech Investment Co. II N/A N/A $11.03 million N/A N/A Mitsubishi Estate $12.02 billion 1.56 $1.38 billion $1.09 12.39

Mitsubishi Estate has higher revenue and earnings than PropTech Investment Co. II.

Volatility & Risk

PropTech Investment Co. II has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its share price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mitsubishi Estate has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Mitsubishi Estate beats PropTech Investment Co. II on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PropTech Investment Co. II

PropTech Investment Corporation II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the PropTech or real estate industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt. Fuji Shizuoka Airport, and seven airports in Hokkaido. It also engages in the development and rebuilding, redevelopment, purchasing and sale, brokerage, and management; and rental of apartments. In addition, the company provides real estate investment trust, as well as private placement funds management services. Further, it offers architectural design and engineering services, including construction, civil engineering, and urban and regional development and consulting services. Additionally, the company provides real estate problem-solving solutions, such as real estate brokerage, condominium and office building leasing management support, and real estate appraisal. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

