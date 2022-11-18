Reviewing Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) and Reviva Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RVPH – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.6% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Johnson & Johnson shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 32.1% of Reviva Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Johnson & Johnson 19.95% 35.37% 14.86% Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A -91.60% -78.32%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

Johnson & Johnson has a beta of 0.57, suggesting that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Johnson & Johnson and Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Johnson & Johnson $93.78 billion 4.88 $20.88 billion $7.18 24.35 Reviva Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$8.52 million ($1.09) -3.90

Johnson & Johnson has higher revenue and earnings than Reviva Pharmaceuticals. Reviva Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Johnson & Johnson, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Johnson & Johnson and Reviva Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Johnson & Johnson 0 7 4 0 2.36 Reviva Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus price target of $184.25, indicating a potential upside of 5.37%. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.35%. Given Reviva Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Reviva Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Johnson & Johnson.

Summary

Johnson & Johnson beats Reviva Pharmaceuticals on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products. It also offers STAYFREE and CAREFREE sanitary pads; o.b. tampons; adhesive bandages under the BAND-AID brand; and first aid products under the NEOSPORIN brand. It serves general public, retail outlets, and distributors. The company's Pharmaceutical segment offers products for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; HIV/AIDS and COVID-19 infectious diseases; mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; thrombosis, diabetes and macular degeneration; and pulmonary arterial hypertension. This segment serves retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals directly for prescription use. Its MedTech segment provides electrophysiology products to treat cardiovascular diseases; neurovascular care products to treat hemorrhagic and ischemic stroke; orthopaedics products in support of hips, knees, trauma, spine, sports, and other; advanced and general surgery solutions that focus on breast aesthetics, ear, nose, and throat procedures; and disposable contact lenses and ophthalmic products related to cataract and laser refractive surgery under the ACUVUE brand. This segment serves wholesalers, hospitals, and retailers. The company was founded in 1886 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation therapeutics for diseases targeting unmet medical needs in the areas of central nervous system, respiratory, cardiovascular, metabolic, and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is RP5063, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia, as well as completed Phase I clinical trials to treat bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, behavioral and psychotic symptoms of dementia or Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease psychosis, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, pulmonary arterial hypertension, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. It is also developing RP1208 that is in pre-clinical development studies for the treatment of depression and obesity. The company is headquartered in Cupertino, California.

