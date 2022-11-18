Reviewing Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) and Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.8% of Immunic shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of Travere Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Immunic shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Immunic’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Travere Therapeutics $227.49 million 5.84 -$180.09 million ($4.18) -4.95 Immunic N/A N/A -$92.94 million ($2.96) -0.48

Analyst Ratings

Immunic has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Travere Therapeutics. Travere Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Immunic, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Travere Therapeutics and Immunic, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Travere Therapeutics 1 0 5 0 2.67 Immunic 0 1 4 0 2.80

Travere Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $34.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.17%. Immunic has a consensus price target of $23.20, suggesting a potential upside of 1,533.80%. Given Immunic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Immunic is more favorable than Travere Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Travere Therapeutics and Immunic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Travere Therapeutics -123.82% -137.68% -33.98% Immunic N/A -67.86% -62.04%

Volatility & Risk

Travere Therapeutics has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunic has a beta of 1.73, suggesting that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Immunic beats Travere Therapeutics on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria. The company's product candidates also consist of Sparsentan, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and TVT-058, a novel investigational human enzyme replacement candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of classical homocystinuria. It has a cooperative research and development agreement with National Institutes of Health's National Center for Advancing Translational Sciences and patient advocacy organizations, CDG Care, and Alagille Syndrome Alliance for the identification of potential small molecule therapeutics for NGLY1 deficiency and Alagille syndrome. The company was formerly known as Retrophin, Inc. and changed its name to Travere Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2020. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Immunic

Immunic, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease. The company is also developing IMU-935, an inverse agonist of ROR?t; and IMU-856 for the restoration of the intestinal barrier function in patients suffering from diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea, immune checkpoint inhibitor induced colitis, and other intestinal barrier function diseases. Immunic, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

