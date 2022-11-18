RH (NYSE:RH) Lowered to “Neutral” at Wedbush

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on RH from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of RH from $300.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $342.38.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $288.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 3.39. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $658.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.94 and its 200-day moving average is $268.24.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.81 by $1.27. RH had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 67.69%. The company had revenue of $991.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total value of $40,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,937 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.00, for a total transaction of $40,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.15, for a total transaction of $33,722.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,355 shares of company stock valued at $3,883,187. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in RH by 5,400.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in RH by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

