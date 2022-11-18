Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th.

RMBI stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $12.50 and a 1-year high of $18.16. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average is $14.01.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 611,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as a holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. The company accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

