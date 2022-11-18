RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh Sells 2,063 Shares of Stock

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 2,063 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $83,365.83. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,668,203.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

RingCentral Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $36.98 on Friday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $248.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.71 and its 200 day moving average is $49.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RingCentral

About RingCentral

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in RingCentral by 333.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in RingCentral by 348.7% in the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

