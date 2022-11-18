Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.
Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 123,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Rio Tinto Group Profile
Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.
