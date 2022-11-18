Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.

McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 263.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 585 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RIO stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.00. The company had a trading volume of 123,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,931,697. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $50.92 and a 52-week high of $84.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($68.16) to GBX 5,700 ($66.98) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,500 ($52.88) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Macquarie downgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,580 ($65.57) to GBX 5,450 ($64.04) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 4,100 ($48.18) to GBX 4,300 ($50.53) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,340.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

