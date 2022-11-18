Ripio Credit Network Price Down 16% Over Last 7 Days (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 18th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.48 million and $75,362.62 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 16% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, "Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

