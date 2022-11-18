RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2,195.16

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,195.16 ($25.80) and traded as high as GBX 2,320 ($27.26). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 2,275 ($26.73), with a volume of 213,233 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion and a PE ratio of 414.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,194.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,331.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

RIT Capital Partners Company Profile

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

