Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Raised to “Buy” at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $65.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RBA. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. National Bankshares raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Price Performance

Shares of RBA stock opened at $55.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.65.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Announces Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( NYSE:RBA Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $411.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 39.56%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 99.1% during the 3rd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,391.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 860.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.