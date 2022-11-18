Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Acquires Shares of 299 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 333.3% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,460 shares of company stock worth $8,792,500. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

L3Harris Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on LHX. Wells Fargo & Company cut L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Argus lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $276.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $269.42.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $221.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.71 and a 52-week high of $279.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.92.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.47 by ($0.21). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.78%.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.