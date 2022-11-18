Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Buys Shares of 249 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,365.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWB opened at $217.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $208.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.19. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $192.01 and a 12 month high of $267.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

