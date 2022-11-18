Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Invests $26,000 in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 90 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Linde by 94.6% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Linde by 58.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Linde during the second quarter worth $35,000. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 345,877 shares in the company, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $332.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $290.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. Linde’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 12.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 61.90%.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $338.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Linde from €370.00 ($381.44) to €355.00 ($365.98) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.72.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

