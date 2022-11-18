Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Makes New $42,000 Investment in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 21.0% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 13.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 191.5% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,397.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,019 shares of company stock worth $8,995,996 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.55.

NYSE SJM opened at $144.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $152.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.27.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

