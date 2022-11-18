Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes $101,000 Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 33.5% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PNC opened at $158.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.17. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on PNC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $191.00 to $171.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.56.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total value of $584,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,159,730.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating).

