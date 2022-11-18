Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes $58,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,552,000 after buying an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $899,000. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total value of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,571,166.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP stock opened at $253.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.26 and a twelve month high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.45.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 80.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. This is a boost from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 57.54%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ADP shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.55.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Further Reading

