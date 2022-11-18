Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE Takes $78,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HD. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 135.0% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 94 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Home Depot to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Home Depot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $346.29.

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $313.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $321.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $286.13 and its 200-day moving average is $292.44. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,656.69% and a net margin of 10.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,857,646.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total transaction of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

