Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Sells 497,086.20 in Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 14,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 34.92, for a total value of 497,086.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,833,792.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at 32.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 33.88 and its 200-day moving average is 31.92. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of 19.25 and a one year high of 139.90.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 175,830 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after buying an additional 3,785 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 22,023 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,757 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,809,000 after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Rivian Automotive by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 534,231 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $17,582,000 after buying an additional 72,802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Rivian Automotive

RIVN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $83.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Cfra lowered Rivian Automotive to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of 59.00.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

