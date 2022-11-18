Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Purchased by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 1,069.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,004 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $2,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 1,595.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King reduced their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

RHI stock opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.80. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.40 and a 12 month high of $125.77. The company has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.31.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,212,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

