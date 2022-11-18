Robert W. Baird Cuts Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target to $90.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird to $90.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AKAM. TheStreet cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $112.93.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Akamai Technologies Price Performance

AKAM opened at $90.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.72. The company has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a 1-year low of $76.28 and a 1-year high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Insider Activity

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.04. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $875.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at $913,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $121,185.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,519,274.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 782,504 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $62,851,000 after buying an additional 545,464 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Akamai Technologies by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,044 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.