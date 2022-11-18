Robert W. Baird Lowers Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Price Target to $18.00

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 63.49% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $14.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price target on Editas Medicine from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer downgraded Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Editas Medicine in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.83.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Price Performance

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $11.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.56. Editas Medicine has a 12 month low of $9.59 and a 12 month high of $37.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 1.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. Equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EDIT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 9,693.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

About Editas Medicine

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.