Robert W. Baird Raises United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $365.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Robert W. Baird from $318.00 to $365.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

URI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded United Rentals from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Rentals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $361.55.

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $347.42 on Monday. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $386.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $299.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.31.

United Rentals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,693,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $956,818,000 after acquiring an additional 964,105 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 146.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $166,322,000 after purchasing an additional 365,935 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,729,000 after purchasing an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 672,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,890,000 after purchasing an additional 221,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

