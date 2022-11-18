Robert W. Baird Trims Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Target Price to $120.00

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Alibaba Group from $146.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.65.
Alibaba Group stock opened at $84.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.01. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $148.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50.
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
