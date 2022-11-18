Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,852,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $259,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Rogers Communications by 3.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,289 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3.1% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Rogers Communications by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RCI traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,584. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.23 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.87%.

A number of research firms have commented on RCI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.50 to C$71.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CIBC dropped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.22.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

