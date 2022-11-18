Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Raised to $11.00

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Citigroup from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.17.

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $5.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 6.20 and a current ratio of 7.43. Roivant Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $16.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $4.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Roivant Sciences will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $26,866,384.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,470,181 shares in the company, valued at $25,983,359.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pharma Technologies Ltd Dexcel acquired 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 102,849,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,247,215. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,771,244 shares of company stock worth $27,293,303. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIV. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 1,803.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 60,550.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roivant Sciences during the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 25.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the period. 51.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

