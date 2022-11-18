Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $58.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 25.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ROKU. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $95.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Roku from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.35.

Shares of Roku stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $55.71. The stock had a trading volume of 49,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,043,980. Roku has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $266.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 1.67.

In other news, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $395,784.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares in the company, valued at $785,753.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 8,595 shares of company stock worth $486,978 over the last ninety days. 13.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Roku by 334.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Roku by 693.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1,757.1% in the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

