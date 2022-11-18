Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $22.50 to $9.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Root to $32.40 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Root from $90.00 to $25.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Root from $6.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Root to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Root from $37.26 to $20.93 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.58.

Root Price Performance

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Root has a one year low of $6.26 and a one year high of $86.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.54. The stock has a market cap of $103.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($4.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($6.01) by $1.47. Root had a negative net margin of 102.25% and a negative return on equity of 78.93%. The company had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.74 million. Analysts anticipate that Root will post -20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Galileo PTC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Root during the first quarter worth $8,960,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Root by 661.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Bullfrog Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Root in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,991,000. Finally, GMT Capital Corp bought a new position in Root during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,830,000.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

