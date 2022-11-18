Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.94.

NASDAQ:ROST opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.64. The company has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Ross Stores has a 52-week low of $69.24 and a 52-week high of $119.98.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,487,464,000 after purchasing an additional 994,578 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,845,099 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,346,507,000 after purchasing an additional 227,166 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after buying an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in Ross Stores by 0.5% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after buying an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

