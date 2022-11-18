Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.21-4.34 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.02. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.21-$4.34 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $111.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $12.31 on Friday, reaching $110.24. The company had a trading volume of 150,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,706,795. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $119.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.45%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

