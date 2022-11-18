Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.21-$4.34 EPS.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $97.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,217,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,111,580. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $119.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 36.36%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $102.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ross Stores

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ross Stores by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,157 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $213,932,000 after purchasing an additional 379,166 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,049,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Ross Stores by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 691,052 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $58,235,000 after buying an additional 244,294 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ross Stores by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,705,700 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $244,759,000 after buying an additional 214,793 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Ross Stores by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 493,575 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $44,989,000 after buying an additional 183,649 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Stories

