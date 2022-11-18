Round Hill Asset Management Has $998,000 Stock Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Round Hill Asset Management raised its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,319 shares during the period. Round Hill Asset Management’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYF. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 27,456 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.58. The company had a trading volume of 75,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,716,213. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. Synchrony Financial has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 14.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

