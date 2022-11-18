Royal Bank of Canada Boosts George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$203.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$197.00 to C$203.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on WNGRF. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on George Weston from C$177.00 to C$176.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on George Weston from C$162.00 to C$166.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

George Weston Price Performance

OTCMKTS:WNGRF traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.30. 115 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.55 and its 200-day moving average is $115.42. The stock has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. George Weston has a 1-year low of $99.16 and a 1-year high of $127.97.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw) and Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties). The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

