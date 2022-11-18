Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Emera (TSE:EMA) Price Target to C$68.00

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$72.00 to C$68.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EMA has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Emera from C$64.00 to C$63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Emera from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$65.00 to C$68.99 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$69.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$66.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$59.50.

Shares of EMA stock opened at C$51.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.95, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$54.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$58.95. Emera has a 12 month low of C$48.63 and a 12 month high of C$65.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 24.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.69 dividend. This is an increase from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 132.06%.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

