Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX) Price Target to C$3.50

Enthusiast Gaming (NASDAQ:EGLX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from C$11.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Enthusiast Gaming from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Enthusiast Gaming stock opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $92.12 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.07. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $4.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.52.

Enthusiast Gaming ( NASDAQ:EGLX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.82 million. Enthusiast Gaming had a negative return on equity of 19.91% and a negative net margin of 37.57%. Analysts expect that Enthusiast Gaming will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLX. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in Enthusiast Gaming during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 30.7% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 34,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 7.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 224,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 54.8% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Enthusiast Gaming by 16.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 405,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,036 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, content, entertainment, and esports businesses the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates an online network of approximately 100 gaming related websites; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a video-gaming expo; provides management and support services to players involved in professional gaming; owns and manages esports teams for various games comprising Call of Duty, Madden NFL, Fortnite, Overwatch, Super Smash Bros., Rocket League, and Valorant; and produces and programs approximately 30 weekly shows across AVOD and OTT channels, and represents approximately 500 gaming influencers on YouTube and Twitch.

