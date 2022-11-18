Royal Bank of Canada Increases CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF) Price Target to C$4.00

CES Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:CESDF – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CESDF. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.90 to C$4.35 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.70 to C$3.85 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

CES Energy Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at $2.16 on Monday. CES Energy Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $2.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.94.

CES Energy Solutions Cuts Dividend

About CES Energy Solutions

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were given a $0.012 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, implements, and manufactures advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals. It provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets. The company's solutions include corrosion inhibitors, demulsifiers, H2S scavengers, paraffin control products, surfactants, scale inhibitors, biocides, and other specialty products.

